Ouster Inc (NYSE: OUST): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 1.47 million shares of the Ouster Inc (NYSE:OUST) were traded, and its beta was 2.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.06, and it changed around -$0.42 or -7.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $205.89M. OUST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.98, offering almost -97.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.56% since then. We note from Ouster Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 791.92K.

Ouster Inc (NYSE:OUST) trade information

Instantly OUST has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -34.03% year-to-date, but still down -1.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ouster Inc (NYSE:OUST) is -6.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.47 day(s).