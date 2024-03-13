ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.47 million shares of the ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.45, and it changed around -$1.67 or -3.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.53B. ODD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.00, offering almost -25.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.74% since then. We note from ODDITY Tech Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 639.64K.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) trade information

Instantly ODD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.47% year-to-date, but still up 1.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) is 1.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.63 day(s).