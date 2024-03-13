ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.47 million shares of the ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.45, and it changed around -$1.67 or -3.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.53B. ODD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.00, offering almost -25.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.74% since then. We note from ODDITY Tech Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 639.64K.
ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) trade information
Instantly ODD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.47% year-to-date, but still up 1.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) is 1.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.63 day(s).
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ODD is forecast to be at a low of $54 and a high of $60.
ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) estimates and forecasts
ODDITY Tech Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.88 percent over the past six months and at a 16.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.20%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $204.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect ODDITY Tech Ltd. to make $186.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 116.90%.
ODDITY Tech Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 38.40% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 14.30% per year for the next five years.
ODD Dividends
ODDITY Tech Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.
ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.15% of ODDITY Tech Ltd. shares, and 80.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.28%. ODDITY Tech Ltd. stock is held by 135 institutions, with Alger Small Cap Focus Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Jul 30, 2023, it held 0.74% of the shares, which is about 0.34 million shares worth $17.87 million.
Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund, with 0.48% or 0.22 million shares worth $11.66 million as of Jul 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.