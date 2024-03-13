Nerdy Inc (NYSE: NRDY): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Nerdy Inc (NYSE:NRDY) were traded, and its beta was 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.74, and it changed around -$0.11 or -3.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $293.34M. NRDY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.37, offering almost -95.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.69% since then. We note from Nerdy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.
Nerdy Inc (NYSE:NRDY) trade information
Instantly NRDY has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -20.12% year-to-date, but still down -1.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nerdy Inc (NYSE:NRDY) is -20.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.44 day(s).
Nerdy Inc (NRDY) estimates and forecasts
Nerdy Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.65 percent over the past six months and at a 19.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -133.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.00%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $52.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Nerdy Inc to make $57.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $49.18 million and $48.84 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.40%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -509.31%.
NRDY Dividends
Nerdy Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 27.
Nerdy Inc (NYSE:NRDY)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.13% of Nerdy Inc shares, and 63.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.49%. Nerdy Inc stock is held by 147 institutions, with TPG GP A, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.64% of the shares, which is about 11.72 million shares worth $48.89 million.
Greenvale Capital, LLP, with 8.19% or 8.25 million shares worth $34.4 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 3.83 million shares worth $18.9 million, making up 3.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $6.48 million, which represents about 1.54% of the total shares outstanding.