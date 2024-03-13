Nerdy Inc (NYSE: NRDY): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Nerdy Inc (NYSE:NRDY) were traded, and its beta was 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.74, and it changed around -$0.11 or -3.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $293.34M. NRDY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.37, offering almost -95.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.69% since then. We note from Nerdy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Nerdy Inc (NYSE:NRDY) trade information

Instantly NRDY has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -20.12% year-to-date, but still down -1.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nerdy Inc (NYSE:NRDY) is -20.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.44 day(s).