MP Materials Corporation (NYSE:MP) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 1.31 million shares of the MP Materials Corporation (NYSE:MP) have been traded, and its beta is 2.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.61, and it changed around -$0.2 or -1.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.60B. MP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.29, offering almost -107.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.9% since then. We note from MP Materials Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.35 million.

MP Materials Corporation (NYSE:MP) trade information

Instantly MP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -26.37% year-to-date, but still down -0.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, MP Materials Corporation (NYSE:MP) is -14.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.59 day(s).