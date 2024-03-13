Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 3.66 million shares of the Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY) were traded, and its beta was -0.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.43, and it changed around $0.71 or 2.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.92B. MBLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.41, offering almost -66.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.38% since then. We note from Mobileye Global Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.90 million.
Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY) trade information
Instantly MBLY has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -34.37% year-to-date, but still up 13.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY) is 2.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.35 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MBLY is forecast to be at a low of $32 and a high of $52.
Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) estimates and forecasts
Mobileye Global Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.01 percent over the past six months and at a -54.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -142.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -52.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.40%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $231.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Mobileye Global Inc to make $437.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $454.74 million and $454 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -49.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46.60%. Mobileye Global Inc earnings are expected to increase by -52.58% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 18.14% per year for the next five years.
MBLY Dividends
Mobileye Global Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.
Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.00% of Mobileye Global Inc shares, and 109.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.61%. Mobileye Global Inc stock is held by 342 institutions, with Jennison Associates LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 17.13% of the shares, which is about 16.13 million shares worth $619.81 million.
Norges Bank Investment Management, with 12.84% or 12.09 million shares worth $423.73 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.9 million shares worth $149.89 million, making up 4.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held roughly 3.78 million shares worth around $168.63 million, which represents about 4.02% of the total shares outstanding.