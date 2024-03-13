Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 3.66 million shares of the Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY) were traded, and its beta was -0.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.43, and it changed around $0.71 or 2.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.92B. MBLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.41, offering almost -66.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.38% since then. We note from Mobileye Global Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.90 million.

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY) trade information

Instantly MBLY has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -34.37% year-to-date, but still up 13.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY) is 2.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.35 day(s).