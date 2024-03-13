Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 4.56 million shares of the Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) were traded, and its beta was 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $85.74, and it changed around $0.24 or 0.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $113.85B. MDT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $92.02, offering almost -7.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $68.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.71% since then. We note from Medtronic Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.17 million.

Medtronic Plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.38. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended MDT as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Medtronic Plc is expected to report earnings per share of $1.45 for the current quarter.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) trade information

Instantly MDT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.08% year-to-date, but still up 1.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) is 0.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $109.9, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MDT is forecast to be at a low of $80 and a high of $165.

Medtronic Plc (MDT) estimates and forecasts

Medtronic Plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.33 percent over the past six months and at a -1.70% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.44 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Medtronic Plc to make $8.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.43%. Medtronic Plc earnings are expected to increase by -1.78% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 3.48% per year for the next five years.

MDT Dividends

Medtronic Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 23. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.21 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.75. It is important to note, however, that the 3.21% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.11% of Medtronic Plc shares, and 85.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.27%. Medtronic Plc stock is held by 2,794 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.46% of the shares, which is about 125.84 million shares worth $11.09 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.64% or 114.95 million shares worth $10.13 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 41.5 million shares worth $3.66 billion, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 31.68 million shares worth around $2.79 billion, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.