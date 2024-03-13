Luna Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: LUNA) Stock Forecast: $10 Per Share In 2024 With Positive Signs

In today’s recent session, 1.36 million shares of the Luna Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:LUNA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.95, and it changed around -$2.31 or -36.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $134.19M. LUNA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.70, offering almost -170.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.05, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -27.85% since then. We note from Luna Innovations Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 143.15K.

Luna Innovations Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LUNA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Luna Innovations Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

Luna Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:LUNA) trade information

Instantly LUNA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -36.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -40.58% year-to-date, but still down -38.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Luna Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:LUNA) is -49.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LUNA is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $10.

Luna Innovations Inc (LUNA) estimates and forecasts

Luna Innovations Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.57 percent over the past six months and at a 23.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $37.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Luna Innovations Inc to make $34.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $31.7 million and $24.27 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.69%.

LUNA Dividends

Luna Innovations Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 18.

Luna Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:LUNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.03% of Luna Innovations Inc shares, and 60.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.72%. Luna Innovations Inc stock is held by 114 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.09% of the shares, which is about 2.07 million shares worth $18.84 million.

Ack Asset Management Llc, with 5.44% or 1.84 million shares worth $16.82 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Pennsylvania Mutual Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.96 million shares worth $8.76 million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Pennsylvania Mutual Fund Inc held roughly 0.77 million shares worth around $6.99 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.