Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: LSXMK) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 11.05 million shares of the Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ:LSXMK) were traded, and its beta was 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.94, and it changed around -$0.18 or -0.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.78B. LSXMK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.67, offering almost -5.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.3% since then. We note from Liberty Media Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Liberty Media Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LSXMK as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Liberty Media Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ:LSXMK) trade information

Instantly LSXMK has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.03% year-to-date, but still up 2.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is -0.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LSXMK is forecast to be at a low of $32 and a high of $87.

Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 118.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 71.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.16 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Liberty Media Corp. to make $2.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.14 billion and $2.25 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.77%. Liberty Media Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -29.21% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 0.20% per year for the next five years.

LSXMK Dividends

Liberty Media Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC, with 6.79% or 14.85 million shares worth $486.07 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.7 million shares worth $153.9 million, making up 2.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund held roughly 4.25 million shares worth around $139.12 million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.