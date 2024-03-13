Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: LSXMA) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 7.58 million shares of the Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ:LSXMA) were traded, and its beta was 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.04, and it changed around -$0.3 or -0.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.81B. LSXMA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.69, offering almost -5.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.75% since then. We note from Liberty Media Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Liberty Media Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended LSXMA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Liberty Media Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter.

Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ:LSXMA) trade information

Instantly LSXMA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.52% year-to-date, but still up 2.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ:LSXMA) is -0.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.87 day(s).

Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMA) estimates and forecasts

Liberty Media Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.27 percent over the past six months and at a -31.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 240.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 70.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.16 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Liberty Media Corp. to make $2.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.14 billion and $2.25 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.77%. Liberty Media Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -31.00% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 44.12% per year for the next five years.

LSXMA Dividends

Liberty Media Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC, with 8.34% or 8.18 million shares worth $268.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.38 million shares worth $78.19 million, making up 2.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $35.41 million, which represents about 1.10% of the total shares outstanding.