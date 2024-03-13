Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK).

In today’s recent session, 0.86 million shares of the Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK) have been traded, and its beta is 2.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.19, and it changed around $0.49 or 3.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.20B. CUK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.95, offering almost -18.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.64% since then. We note from Carnival plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.00 million.

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Instantly CUK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -9.88% year-to-date, but still up 4.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK) is 7.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.42 day(s).