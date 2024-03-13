Let’s Talk About How Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 1.73 million shares of the Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.78, and it changed around $0.31 or 6.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.38B. SBSW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.88, offering almost -106.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.46% since then. We note from Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.09 million.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Instantly SBSW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -12.06% year-to-date, but still up 7.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) is 9.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.09 day(s).