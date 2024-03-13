Let’s Talk About How Golar Lng (NASDAQ: GLNG) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 3.85 million shares of the Golar Lng (NASDAQ:GLNG) were traded, and its beta was 0.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.24, and it changed around $1.87 or 8.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.44B. GLNG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.06, offering almost -7.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.58% since then. We note from Golar Lng’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Golar Lng stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.18. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 8 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GLNG as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Golar Lng is expected to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Golar Lng (NASDAQ:GLNG) trade information

Instantly GLNG has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.09% year-to-date, but still up 10.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Golar Lng (NASDAQ:GLNG) is 9.16% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLNG is forecast to be at a low of $35 and a high of $35.

Golar Lng (GLNG) estimates and forecasts

Golar Lng share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.09 percent over the past six months and at a -29.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -57.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -40.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $79.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Golar Lng to make $78.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $81.17 million and $77.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.91%.

GLNG Dividends

Golar Lng’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 28 and June 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.30 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 4.30% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Golar Lng (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.66% of Golar Lng shares, and 75.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.39%. Golar Lng stock is held by 302 institutions, with Orbis Allan Gray Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.47% of the shares, which is about 7.6 million shares worth $153.36 million.

Rubric Capital Management LP, with 8.04% or 6.46 million shares worth $130.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.91 million shares worth $58.6 million, making up 3.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.33 million shares worth around $51.51 million, which represents about 2.90% of the total shares outstanding.