Let’s Talk About How Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: ELEV) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) were traded, and its beta was 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.08, and it changed around -$0.31 or -7.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $198.49M. ELEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.89, offering almost -44.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 91.18% since then. We note from Elevation Oncology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.04 million.

Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) trade information

Instantly ELEV has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 659.78% year-to-date, but still down -12.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) is 36.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.41 day(s).