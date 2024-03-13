Let’s Get Started On The Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 5.25 million shares of the Dynatrace Inc (NYSE:DT) were traded, and its beta was 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $46.97, and it changed around $0.75 or 1.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.90B. DT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $61.41, offering almost -30.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $37.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.78% since then. We note from Dynatrace Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.31 million.

Dynatrace Inc (NYSE:DT) trade information

Instantly DT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -14.12% year-to-date, but still down -0.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dynatrace Inc (NYSE:DT) is -12.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.23 day(s).