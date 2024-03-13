Let’s Get Started On The Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.66 million shares of the Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.89, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.94B. NLY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.07, offering almost -5.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.0% since then. We note from Annaly Capital Management Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.08 million.

Annaly Capital Management Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.09. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended NLY as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Annaly Capital Management Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) trade information

Instantly NLY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.66% year-to-date, but still up 2.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) is 4.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.4, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NLY is forecast to be at a low of $21.5 and a high of $34.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) estimates and forecasts

Annaly Capital Management Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.92 percent over the past six months and at a -8.39% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -7.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -19.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.02 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Annaly Capital Management Inc to make $1.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $818.25 million and $876.22 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -70.88%. Annaly Capital Management Inc earnings are expected to increase by -5.96% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -4.98% per year for the next five years.

NLY Dividends

Annaly Capital Management Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 24 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 13.08 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.60. It is important to note, however, that the 13.08% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.28% of Annaly Capital Management Inc shares, and 54.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.72%. Annaly Capital Management Inc stock is held by 774 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 11.37% of the shares, which is about 56.86 million shares worth $1.13 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.86% or 49.3 million shares worth $979.84 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 15.85 million shares worth $315.07 million, making up 3.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 15.18 million shares worth around $301.71 million, which represents about 3.04% of the total shares outstanding.