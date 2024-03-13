Let’s Discuss The Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 5.23 million shares of the Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) were traded, and its beta was 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.09, and it changed around $1.27 or 3.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.27B. YUMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.70, offering almost -50.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.14% since then. We note from Yum China Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.65 million.

Yum China Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended YUMC as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) trade information

Instantly YUMC has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.56% year-to-date, but still up 4.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) is 6.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $83.4, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YUMC is forecast to be at a low of $55.8 and a high of $123.

Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) estimates and forecasts

Yum China Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.40 percent over the past six months and at a 9.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.32%. Yum China Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by 9.98% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 31.78% per year for the next five years.

YUMC Dividends

Yum China Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 30 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.28 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.55. It is important to note, however, that the 1.28% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of Yum China Holdings Inc shares, and 87.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.77%. Yum China Holdings Inc stock is held by 1,068 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.24% of the shares, which is about 34.29 million shares worth $1.94 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.89% or 24.5 million shares worth $1.38 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 24.53 million shares worth $1.5 billion, making up 5.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 5.58 million shares worth around $340.54 million, which represents about 1.34% of the total shares outstanding.