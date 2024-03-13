Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 1.81 million shares of the Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) were traded, and its beta was 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.41, and it changed around -$0.43 or -5.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.37B. LESL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.24, offering almost -65.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.76% since then. We note from Leslies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.90 million.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Instantly LESL has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 7.24% year-to-date, but still down -2.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) is -3.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.84 day(s).