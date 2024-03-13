Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ: LEGN) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.82 million shares of the Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $66.97, and it changed around $1.84 or 2.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.17B. LEGN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $77.32, offering almost -15.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.75% since then. We note from Legend Biotech Corp ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 885.89K.
Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN) trade information
Instantly LEGN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 11.30% year-to-date, but still up 5.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN) is 10.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.11 day(s).
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LEGN is forecast to be at a low of $66 and a high of $66.
Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) estimates and forecasts
Legend Biotech Corp ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.51 percent over the past six months and at a -18.37% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 52.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 56.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 108.70%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $153.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Legend Biotech Corp ADR to make $163.72 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $36.34 million and $73.33 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 323.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 123.30%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -168.48%.
LEGN Dividends
Legend Biotech Corp ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 13 and May 18.
Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.42% of Legend Biotech Corp ADR shares, and 53.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.43%. Legend Biotech Corp ADR stock is held by 336 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 7.75% of the shares, which is about 12.8 million shares worth $860.09 million.
Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 6.55% or 10.81 million shares worth $726.37 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 3.15 million shares worth $211.58 million, making up 1.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $138.86 million, which represents about 1.25% of the total shares outstanding.