Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ: LEGN) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.82 million shares of the Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $66.97, and it changed around $1.84 or 2.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.17B. LEGN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $77.32, offering almost -15.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.75% since then. We note from Legend Biotech Corp ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 885.89K.

Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN) trade information

Instantly LEGN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 11.30% year-to-date, but still up 5.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN) is 10.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.11 day(s).