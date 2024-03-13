Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS) In 2024: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $53.67, and it changed around $0.72 or 1.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.45B. LVS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.58, offering almost -22.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.45% since then. We note from Las Vegas Sands Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.77 million.

Las Vegas Sands Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.44. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended LVS as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Las Vegas Sands Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) trade information

Instantly LVS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.06% year-to-date, but still up 6.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) is -1.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.1, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LVS is forecast to be at a low of $33 and a high of $71.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) estimates and forecasts

Las Vegas Sands Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.55 percent over the past six months and at a 44.97% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 121.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 34.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.95 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp to make $2.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.85 billion and $2.54 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 59.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.26%. Las Vegas Sands Corp earnings are expected to increase by 42.52% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -1.75% per year for the next five years.

LVS Dividends

Las Vegas Sands Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 17 and April 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.12 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.12% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.39% of Las Vegas Sands Corp shares, and 46.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.92%. Las Vegas Sands Corp stock is held by 974 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.25% of the shares, which is about 32.51 million shares worth $1.89 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 3.55% or 27.16 million shares worth $1.58 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 10.73 million shares worth $622.57 million, making up 1.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 7.82 million shares worth around $453.81 million, which represents about 1.02% of the total shares outstanding.