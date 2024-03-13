It’s Easy To Bet On VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ: VCIG) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 0.81 million shares of the VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.18, and it changed around $0.04 or 3.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.44M. VCIG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.20, offering almost -1950.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.36% since then. We note from VCI Global Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 866.94K.

VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG) trade information

Instantly VCIG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -47.79% year-to-date, but still up 13.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG) is 11.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).