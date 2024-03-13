It’s Easy To Bet On VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ: VCIG) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 0.81 million shares of the VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.18, and it changed around $0.04 or 3.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.44M. VCIG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.20, offering almost -1950.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.36% since then. We note from VCI Global Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 866.94K.
VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG) trade information
Instantly VCIG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -47.79% year-to-date, but still up 13.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG) is 11.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).
VCIG Dividends
VCI Global Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.85 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.85% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.
VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 71.20% of VCI Global Ltd shares, and 0.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.67%. VCI Global Ltd stock is held by 5 institutions, with Bank of America Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.06% of the shares, which is about 23006.0 shares worth $0.12 million.
Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.05% or 19183.0 shares worth $0.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.