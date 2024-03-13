It’s Easy To Bet On Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ: SURG) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 1.34 million shares of the Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.99, and it changed around $0.69 or 10.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $121.21M. SURG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.23, offering almost -32.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.49% since then. We note from Surgepays Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 703.96K.

Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG) trade information

Instantly SURG has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 8.37% year-to-date, but still up 5.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG) is -17.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.02 day(s).