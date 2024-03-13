It’s Easy To Bet On Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ: SURG) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 1.34 million shares of the Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.99, and it changed around $0.69 or 10.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $121.21M. SURG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.23, offering almost -32.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.49% since then. We note from Surgepays Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 703.96K.
Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG) trade information
Instantly SURG has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 8.37% year-to-date, but still up 5.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG) is -17.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.02 day(s).
Surgepays Inc (SURG) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 64.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.90%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $33.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Surgepays Inc to make $34.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $36.23 million and $36.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.40%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 48.39%.
SURG Dividends
Surgepays Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 13.
Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.01% of Surgepays Inc shares, and 8.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.30%. Surgepays Inc stock is held by 39 institutions, with Praetorian Pr LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.39% of the shares, which is about 0.48 million shares worth $3.52 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.11% or 0.44 million shares worth $3.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.35 million shares worth $2.52 million, making up 2.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.83 million, which represents about 0.80% of the total shares outstanding.