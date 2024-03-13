Is Unilever plc ADR (NYSE: UL) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the Unilever plc ADR (NYSE:UL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $49.81, and it changed around $0.16 or 0.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $124.66B. UL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.99, offering almost -12.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.33% since then. We note from Unilever plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 million.

Unilever plc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.79. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended UL as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Unilever plc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Unilever plc ADR (NYSE:UL) trade information

Instantly UL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.75% year-to-date, but still up 1.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Unilever plc ADR (NYSE:UL) is -1.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -42.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UL is forecast to be at a low of $35 and a high of $35.

Unilever plc ADR (UL) estimates and forecasts

Unilever plc ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.06 percent over the past six months and at a 0.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.51%. Unilever plc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 4.88% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 5.20% per year for the next five years.

UL Dividends

Unilever plc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.73 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.86. It is important to note, however, that the 3.73% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Unilever plc ADR (NYSE:UL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Unilever plc ADR shares, and 10.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.29%. Unilever plc ADR stock is held by 1,224 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 1.38% of the shares, which is about 34.49 million shares worth $1.72 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.69% or 17.32 million shares worth $861.83 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 12.16 million shares worth $605.34 million, making up 0.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund held roughly 7.16 million shares worth around $356.59 million, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.