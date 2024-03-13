Is RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 7.62 million shares of the RTX Corp (NYSE:RTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $89.95, and it changed around -$1.45 or -1.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $119.35B. RTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $104.91, offering almost -16.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $68.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.78% since then. We note from RTX Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.72 million.

RTX Corp (NYSE:RTX) trade information

Instantly RTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 6.91% year-to-date, but still down -0.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, RTX Corp (NYSE:RTX) is -0.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.65 day(s).