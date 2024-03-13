Is Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.89, and it changed around $0.91 or 9.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.05B. RPAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.32, offering almost 5.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.48% since then. We note from Repay Holdings Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 719.86K.
Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) trade information
Instantly RPAY has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 27.52% year-to-date, but still up 15.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) is 33.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.81 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -36.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RPAY is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $8.
Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) estimates and forecasts
Repay Holdings Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.03 percent over the past six months and at a 2.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.30%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $79.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Repay Holdings Corporation to make $76.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $69.96 million and $71.78 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.20%.
Repay Holdings Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 7.28% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 10.59% per year for the next five years.
RPAY Dividends
Repay Holdings Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 13.
Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.14% of Repay Holdings Corporation shares, and 80.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.18%. Repay Holdings Corporation stock is held by 240 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.13% of the shares, which is about 9.6 million shares worth $75.15 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 8.52% or 8.07 million shares worth $63.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 6.08 million shares worth $50.75 million, making up 6.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.32 million shares worth around $18.19 million, which represents about 2.45% of the total shares outstanding.