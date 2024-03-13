Is Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.89, and it changed around $0.91 or 9.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.05B. RPAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.32, offering almost 5.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.48% since then. We note from Repay Holdings Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 719.86K.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) trade information

Instantly RPAY has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 27.52% year-to-date, but still up 15.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) is 33.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.81 day(s).