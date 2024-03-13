Is Office Properties Income Trust’s (NASDAQ: OPI) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.63 million shares of the Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) were traded, and its beta was 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.06, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $100.42M. OPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.19, offering almost -588.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.09, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -1.46% since then. We note from Office Properties Income Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) trade information

Instantly OPI has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -71.86% year-to-date, but still down -14.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is -46.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.75 day(s).