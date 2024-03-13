Is Draganfly Inc’s (NASDAQ: DPRO) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.17, and it changed around $0.01 or 3.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.73M. DPRO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.97, offering almost -1058.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.53% since then. We note from Draganfly Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 911.87K.

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) trade information

Instantly DPRO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -65.19% year-to-date, but still down -1.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) is -62.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.71 day(s).