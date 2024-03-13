Is Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.93, and it changed around -$0.52 or -11.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $316.92M. ADCT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.04, offering almost -53.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 90.84% since then. We note from Adc Therapeutics SA’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 986.40K.
Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) trade information
Instantly ADCT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 136.75% year-to-date, but still down -21.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) is -11.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.84 day(s).
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADCT is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $20.
Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) estimates and forecasts
Adc Therapeutics SA share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 311.52 percent over the past six months and at a -18.59% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -67.50%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Adc Therapeutics SA to make $17.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $69.8 million and $18.99 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -78.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.30%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 85.26%. Adc Therapeutics SA earnings are expected to increase by -20.32% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 15.80% per year for the next five years.
ADCT Dividends
Adc Therapeutics SA’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 13.
Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.28% of Adc Therapeutics SA shares, and 42.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.22%. Adc Therapeutics SA stock is held by 43 institutions, with Redmile Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 19.01% of the shares, which is about 15.33 million shares worth $61.16 million.
Prosight Management, Lp, with 8.03% or 6.47 million shares worth $25.82 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 7990.0 shares worth $31880.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.