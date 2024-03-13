Invesco Ltd (NYSE: IVZ) Share Price Might Move Down By -5.06%

In the last trading session, 5.56 million shares of the Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) were traded, and its beta was 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.58, and it changed around -$0.22 or -1.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.00B. IVZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.71, offering almost -20.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.9% since then. We note from Invesco Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.93 million.

Invesco Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.56. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended IVZ as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Invesco Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter.

Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) trade information

Instantly IVZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -12.67% year-to-date, but still down -0.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) is -2.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IVZ is forecast to be at a low of $23 and a high of $33.

Invesco Ltd (IVZ) estimates and forecasts

Invesco Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.10 percent over the past six months and at a 13.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.09 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Invesco Ltd to make $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.08 billion and $1.09 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.50%.

Invesco Ltd earnings are expected to increase by 12.35% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 13.99% per year for the next five years.

IVZ Dividends

Invesco Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 23 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.13 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 5.13% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.74% of Invesco Ltd shares, and 88.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.79%. Invesco Ltd stock is held by 714 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.87% of the shares, which is about 53.26 million shares worth $895.32 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.67% or 47.86 million shares worth $804.47 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 14.15 million shares worth $237.86 million, making up 3.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 11.83 million shares worth around $198.84 million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.