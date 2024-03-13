ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE: ING) Shares Might Go Up 18.88% This Year

In the last trading session, 4.42 million shares of the ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE:ING) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.43, and it changed around $0.38 or 2.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.17B. ING currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.22, offering almost 1.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.71% since then. We note from ING Groep N.V. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.88 million.

ING Groep N.V. ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.91. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ING as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ING Groep N.V. ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE:ING) trade information

Instantly ING has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.73% year-to-date, but still up 8.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE:ING) is 18.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.8 day(s).

ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) estimates and forecasts

ING Groep N.V. ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.06 percent over the past six months and at a -12.61% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.51%. ING Groep N.V. ADR earnings are expected to increase by -9.95% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 2.90% per year for the next five years.

ING Dividends

ING Groep N.V. ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.23 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.81. It is important to note, however, that the 5.23% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE:ING)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of ING Groep N.V. ADR shares, and 5.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.05%. ING Groep N.V. ADR stock is held by 450 institutions, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.57% of the shares, which is about 56.89 million shares worth $766.3 million.

MUFG Securities EMEA PLC, with 0.35% or 12.54 million shares worth $168.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Avantis International Equity ETF and Wasatch Global Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.78 million shares worth $10.23 million, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Global Value Fund held roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $2.69 million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.