If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE: BNL)

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE:BNL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.82, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.78B. BNL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.59, offering almost -18.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.69% since then. We note from Broadstone Net Lease Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE:BNL) trade information

Instantly BNL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -13.92% year-to-date, but still up 0.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE:BNL) is -7.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.42 day(s).