If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE: BNL)

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE:BNL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.82, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.78B. BNL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.59, offering almost -18.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.69% since then. We note from Broadstone Net Lease Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.
Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE:BNL) trade information
Instantly BNL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -13.92% year-to-date, but still up 0.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE:BNL) is -7.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.42 day(s).
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) estimates and forecasts
Broadstone Net Lease Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.67 percent over the past six months and at a 2.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -14.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -46.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.10%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $106.96 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease Inc to make $106.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $112.7 million and $109.35 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.00%.
BNL Dividends
Broadstone Net Lease Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.83 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.86. It is important to note, however, that the 5.83% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.
Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE:BNL)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.03% of Broadstone Net Lease Inc shares, and 85.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.16%. Broadstone Net Lease Inc stock is held by 388 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.98% of the shares, which is about 28.05 million shares worth $433.14 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 9.51% or 17.81 million shares worth $274.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 7.89 million shares worth $128.58 million, making up 4.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.84 million shares worth around $90.14 million, which represents about 3.12% of the total shares outstanding.