If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) were traded, and its beta was 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.10, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.31B. NEXT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.74, offering almost -71.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.14% since then. We note from NextDecade Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

NextDecade Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NEXT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NextDecade Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) trade information

Instantly NEXT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 6.92% year-to-date, but still up 6.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) is -0.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEXT is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $9.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) estimates and forecasts

NextDecade Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.07 percent over the past six months and at a -101.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -8.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 70.20% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.13%. NextDecade Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -44.51% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 0.60% per year for the next five years.

NEXT Dividends

NextDecade Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 12.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.72% of NextDecade Corporation shares, and 65.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.25%. NextDecade Corporation stock is held by 159 institutions, with York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 23.74% of the shares, which is about 57.32 million shares worth $470.59 million.

Valinor Management, LP, with 6.16% or 14.86 million shares worth $122.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst MLP & Infrastructure Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.71 million shares worth $22.29 million, making up 1.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.35 million shares worth around $19.26 million, which represents about 0.97% of the total shares outstanding.