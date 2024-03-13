Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 5.84 million shares of the Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM) were traded, and its beta was 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $66.07, and it changed around $1.07 or 1.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.11B. HWM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $69.55, offering almost -5.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.23% since then. We note from Howmet Aerospace Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.08 million.

Instantly HWM has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 22.08% year-to-date, but still down -2.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM) is 12.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.25, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -68.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HWM is forecast to be at a low of $31 and a high of $47.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) estimates and forecasts

Howmet Aerospace Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.11 percent over the past six months and at a 17.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.74 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Howmet Aerospace Inc to make $1.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.49 billion and $1.65 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.22%. Howmet Aerospace Inc earnings are expected to increase by 20.01% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 19.49% per year for the next five years.

HWM Dividends

Howmet Aerospace Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 30 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.27 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.18. It is important to note, however, that the 0.27% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.16% of Howmet Aerospace Inc shares, and 92.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.96%. Howmet Aerospace Inc stock is held by 942 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.65% of the shares, which is about 43.9 million shares worth $2.18 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.20% or 37.92 million shares worth $1.88 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 12.36 million shares worth $612.65 million, making up 3.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 8.76 million shares worth around $434.28 million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.