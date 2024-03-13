How To Invest In NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 1.71 million shares of the NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $63.31, and it changed around $1.01 or 1.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.17B. NRG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.33, offering almost 1.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.22% since then. We note from NRG Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.24 million.

NRG Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NRG as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NRG Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) trade information

Instantly NRG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 22.46% year-to-date, but still up 3.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) is 22.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -62.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NRG is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $46.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) estimates and forecasts

NRG Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 63.63 percent over the past six months and at a 31.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 119.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.81 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect NRG Energy Inc. to make $7.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.72 billion and $7.73 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.10%.

NRG Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -0.77% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 4.00% per year for the next five years.

NRG Dividends

NRG Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.43 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.54. It is important to note, however, that the 2.43% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.