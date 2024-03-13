How To Invest In DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 2.19 million shares of the DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.63, and it changed around -$0.16 or -4.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $378.14M. DCGO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.82, offering almost -198.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.42% since then. We note from DocGo Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) trade information

Instantly DCGO has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -35.06% year-to-date, but still down -6.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) is 2.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.65 day(s).