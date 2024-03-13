Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.77 million shares of the Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.58, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.62B. HLN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.05, offering almost -5.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.66% since then. We note from Haleon plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.18 million.
Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) trade information
Instantly HLN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.25% year-to-date, but still up 3.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) is 5.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.17 day(s).
Haleon plc ADR (HLN) estimates and forecasts
Haleon plc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.58 percent over the past six months and at a 67.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.10%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.78 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Haleon plc ADR to make $3.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.83 billion and $3.53 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.60%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.68%.
HLN Dividends
Haleon plc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.21 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 1.21% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.
Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.41% of Haleon plc ADR shares, and 8.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.23%. Haleon plc ADR stock is held by 656 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.40% of the shares, which is about 110.63 million shares worth $927.05 million.
FMR, LLC, with 0.96% or 44.14 million shares worth $369.89 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 76.68 million shares worth $642.6 million, making up 1.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund held roughly 9.07 million shares worth around $76.0 million, which represents about 0.20% of the total shares outstanding.