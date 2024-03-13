Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.77 million shares of the Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.58, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.62B. HLN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.05, offering almost -5.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.66% since then. We note from Haleon plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.18 million.

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) trade information

Instantly HLN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.25% year-to-date, but still up 3.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) is 5.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.17 day(s).