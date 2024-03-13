Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 2.12 million shares of the Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) were traded, and its beta was 2.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.50, and it changed around $0.11 or 2.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $355.50M. SUPV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.90, offering almost -8.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.89% since then. We note from Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 4.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SUPV as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

Instantly SUPV has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 10.84% year-to-date, but still up 6.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) is 14.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 80.00 percent over the past six months and at a -29.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 400.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 366.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -27.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $39.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -81.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.51%.

SUPV Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.48% of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR shares, and 8.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.02%. Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR stock is held by 48 institutions, with Long Focus Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.86% of the shares, which is about 1.47 million shares worth $4.57 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 0.48% or 0.38 million shares worth $1.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.21 million shares worth $0.48 million, making up 0.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.36 million, which represents about 0.14% of the total shares outstanding.