Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 3.23 million shares of the Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) were traded, and its beta was 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.88, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.34B. GENI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.45, offering almost -43.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.63% since then. We note from Genius Sports Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.27 million.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

Instantly GENI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.85% year-to-date, but still down -16.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) is -23.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.72 day(s).