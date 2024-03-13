Gaxos.AI Inc’s (NASDAQ: GXAI) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 29.76 million shares of the Gaxos.AI Inc (NASDAQ:GXAI) have been traded, and its beta is 4.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.37, and it changed around $8.05 or 151.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.37M. GXAI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.80, offering almost -115.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 83.77% since then. We note from Gaxos.AI Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 242.33K.

Gaxos.AI Inc (NASDAQ:GXAI) trade information

Instantly GXAI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 151.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 227.61% year-to-date, but still up 135.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gaxos.AI Inc (NASDAQ:GXAI) is 422.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 45620.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).