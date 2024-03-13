Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 1.88 million shares of the Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) have been traded, and its beta is 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.29, and it changed around $0.2 or 1.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.57B. GTES at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.12, offering almost 0.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.23% since then. We note from Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.49 million.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GTES as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gates Industrial Corporation plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) trade information

Instantly GTES has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 28.83% year-to-date, but still up 12.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) is 35.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.8, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -16.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GTES is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $19.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) estimates and forecasts

Gates Industrial Corporation plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 47.39 percent over the past six months and at a 2.94% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $867.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Gates Industrial Corporation plc to make $916.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $897.7 million and $936.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.10%. Gates Industrial Corporation plc earnings are expected to increase by 3.38% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 10.50% per year for the next five years.

GTES Dividends

Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.58% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares, and 92.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.36%. Gates Industrial Corporation plc stock is held by 355 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 49.52% of the shares, which is about 130.78 million shares worth $1.76 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.65% or 12.29 million shares worth $165.67 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund and American Century Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 8.13 million shares worth $99.79 million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 5.71 million shares worth around $76.9 million, which represents about 2.16% of the total shares outstanding.