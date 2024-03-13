Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX: TGB)

In today’s recent session, 1.72 million shares of the Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.91, and it changed around $0.19 or 11.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $552.92M. TGB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.82, offering almost 4.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.03% since then. We note from Taseko Mines Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Taseko Mines Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended TGB as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Taseko Mines Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB) trade information

Instantly TGB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 36.79% year-to-date, but still up 18.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB) is 34.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.62 day(s).

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) estimates and forecasts

Taseko Mines Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 43.98 percent over the past six months and at a -18.18% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 300.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $92.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Taseko Mines Ltd. to make $90.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.40%.

TGB Dividends

Taseko Mines Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 06.

Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.44% of Taseko Mines Ltd. shares, and 20.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.83%. Taseko Mines Ltd. stock is held by 130 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 3.68% of the shares, which is about 10.7 million shares worth $20.32 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 2.62% or 7.62 million shares worth $14.48 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 10.25 million shares worth $19.47 million, making up 3.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF held roughly 6.91 million shares worth around $13.14 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.