Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Viatris Inc Stocks (NASDAQ: VTRS)

In the last trading session, 7.99 million shares of the Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.06, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.32B. VTRS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.62, offering almost -12.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.53% since then. We note from Viatris Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.39 million.

Instantly VTRS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 11.36% year-to-date, but still down -1.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS) is 3.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VTRS is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $15.

Viatris Inc (VTRS) estimates and forecasts

Viatris Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.48 percent over the past six months and at a -3.75% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.66 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Viatris Inc to make $3.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.87%. Viatris Inc earnings are expected to increase by -5.26% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -2.70% per year for the next five years.

VTRS Dividends

Viatris Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 06 and May 10. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.98 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 3.98% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.37% of Viatris Inc shares, and 83.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.55%. Viatris Inc stock is held by 1,366 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.05% of the shares, which is about 144.5 million shares worth $1.44 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.41% or 88.92 million shares worth $887.43 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 37.29 million shares worth $372.15 million, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 28.55 million shares worth around $284.9 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.