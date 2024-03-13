Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Fossil Group Inc Stocks (NASDAQ: FOSL)

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) were traded, and its beta was 2.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.86, and it changed around -$0.05 or -5.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.01M. FOSL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.76, offering almost -337.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.89, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -3.49% since then. We note from Fossil Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 597.99K.
Fossil Group Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended FOSL as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Fossil Group Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) trade information
Instantly FOSL has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -41.26% year-to-date, but still down -13.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) is -22.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.62 day(s).
Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -27.30%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $435.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Fossil Group Inc to make $528.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2020. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $539.49 million and $711.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -19.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -25.80%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.74%.
FOSL Dividends
Fossil Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 13.
Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.69% of Fossil Group Inc shares, and 63.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.83%. Fossil Group Inc stock is held by 120 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.59% of the shares, which is about 3.46 million shares worth $8.89 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 5.29% or 2.78 million shares worth $7.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.55 million shares worth $3.99 million, making up 2.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $2.42 million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.