Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Fossil Group Inc Stocks (NASDAQ: FOSL)

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) were traded, and its beta was 2.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.86, and it changed around -$0.05 or -5.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.01M. FOSL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.76, offering almost -337.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.89, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -3.49% since then. We note from Fossil Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 597.99K.

Fossil Group Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended FOSL as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Fossil Group Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.