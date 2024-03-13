Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ: IDAI)

In today’s recent session, 2.39 million shares of the T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI) have been traded, and its beta is -0.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.28, and it changed around $0.2 or 18.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.74M. IDAI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.60, offering almost -415.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.84% since then. We note from T Stamp Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 228.83K.
T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI) trade information
Instantly IDAI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 18.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.20% year-to-date, but still up 22.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI) is -8.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.46 day(s).
T Stamp Inc (IDAI) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.90%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect T Stamp Inc to make $540k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.35 million and $508k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -19.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.30%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -108.46%.
IDAI Dividends
T Stamp Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 19.
T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.72% of T Stamp Inc shares, and 21.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.48%. T Stamp Inc stock is held by 17 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 8.39% of the shares, which is about 0.75 million shares worth $0.93 million.
Rafferty Asset Management, LLC, with 4.81% or 0.43 million shares worth $0.53 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Direxion Fds-Direxion Work From Home ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 0.43 million shares worth $0.53 million, making up 4.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 61734.0 shares worth around $75932.0, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.