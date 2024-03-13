Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ: IDAI)

In today’s recent session, 2.39 million shares of the T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI) have been traded, and its beta is -0.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.28, and it changed around $0.2 or 18.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.74M. IDAI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.60, offering almost -415.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.84% since then. We note from T Stamp Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 228.83K.

T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI) trade information

Instantly IDAI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 18.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.20% year-to-date, but still up 22.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI) is -8.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.46 day(s).