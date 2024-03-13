Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN)

In today’s recent session, 1.27 million shares of the Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.97, and it changed around $1.67 or 10.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.93B. QFIN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.40, offering almost -13.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.99% since then. We note from Qifu Technology Inc. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 865.74K.

Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

Instantly QFIN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 13.59% year-to-date, but still up 16.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN) is 21.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.09 day(s).