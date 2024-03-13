Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN)

In today’s recent session, 1.27 million shares of the Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.97, and it changed around $1.67 or 10.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.93B. QFIN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.40, offering almost -13.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.99% since then. We note from Qifu Technology Inc. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 865.74K.
Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information
Instantly QFIN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 13.59% year-to-date, but still up 16.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN) is 21.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.09 day(s).
Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN) estimates and forecasts
Qifu Technology Inc. ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.46 percent over the past six months and at a 13.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -16.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.60%, up from the previous year.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 85.37%. Qifu Technology Inc. ADR earnings are expected to increase by 14.30% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 2.60% per year for the next five years.
QFIN Dividends
Qifu Technology Inc. ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.67 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.66. It is important to note, however, that the 3.67% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.
Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.84% of Qifu Technology Inc. ADR shares, and 70.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.72%. Qifu Technology Inc. ADR stock is held by 289 institutions, with OLP Capital Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.88% of the shares, which is about 12.82 million shares worth $221.54 million.
Fountainvest China Capital Partners Gp3 Ltd., with 6.13% or 9.98 million shares worth $172.39 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.53 million shares worth $78.24 million, making up 2.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 1.58 million shares worth around $31.48 million, which represents about 0.97% of the total shares outstanding.