Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA)

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) were traded, and its beta was 2.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.14, and it changed around -$0.86 or -6.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $668.91M. OLMA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.79, offering almost -46.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.29% since then. We note from Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 755.68K.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) trade information

Instantly OLMA has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -13.47% year-to-date, but still down -12.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) is -22.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.2 day(s).