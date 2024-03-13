Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Minim Inc (NASDAQ: MINM)

In the last trading session, 1.7 million shares of the Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) were traded, and its beta was 2.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.01, and it changed around $0.42 or 9.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.98M. MINM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.00, offering almost -179.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.02% since then. We note from Minim Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.68 million.

Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) trade information

Instantly MINM has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 154.31% year-to-date, but still down -10.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) is 5.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 55130.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).