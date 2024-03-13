Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN)

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.21, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.59M. KXIN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.25, offering almost -3828.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21. We note from Kaixin Auto Holdings’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 980.01K.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

Instantly KXIN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -76.14% year-to-date, but still down -8.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) is -36.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).