Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB)

In the last trading session, 4.41 million shares of the HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:HDB) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $57.00, and it changed around $1.1 or 1.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $144.33B. HDB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.39, offering almost -25.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $52.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.49% since then. We note from HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.65 million.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.41. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HDB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:HDB) trade information

Instantly HDB has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -15.06% year-to-date, but still up 3.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:HDB) is 6.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.37 day(s).

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) estimates and forecasts

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.60 percent over the past six months and at a -11.69% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -30.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.60%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.11%. HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR earnings are expected to increase by 3.48% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 14.30% per year for the next five years.

HDB Dividends

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.20 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 1.20% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:HDB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR shares, and 13.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.85%. HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR stock is held by 860 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.17% of the shares, which is about 29.63 million shares worth $2.07 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.56% or 14.16 million shares worth $987.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.01 million shares worth $279.71 million, making up 0.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio held roughly 2.99 million shares worth around $204.46 million, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.