Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CGTX)

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.84, and it changed around -$0.13 or -6.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.97M. CGTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.49, offering almost -89.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.09% since then. We note from Cognition Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 230.30K.
Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) trade information
Instantly CGTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.54% year-to-date, but still down -12.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) is -18.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.54 day(s).
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) estimates and forecasts
Cognition Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.78 percent over the past six months and at a -1.10% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -70.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -38.10% in the next quarter.
CGTX Dividends
Cognition Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.
Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.88% of Cognition Therapeutics Inc shares, and 41.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.08%. Cognition Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 44 institutions, with Pathstone Family Office, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.28% of the shares, which is about 2.21 million shares worth $4.04 million.
AIGH Capital Management LLC, with 6.73% or 2.04 million shares worth $3.73 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.49 million shares worth $0.89 million, making up 1.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.31 million, which represents about 0.56% of the total shares outstanding.