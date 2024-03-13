Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CGTX)

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.84, and it changed around -$0.13 or -6.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.97M. CGTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.49, offering almost -89.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.09% since then. We note from Cognition Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 230.30K.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) trade information

Instantly CGTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.54% year-to-date, but still down -12.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) is -18.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.54 day(s).