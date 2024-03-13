Future Outlook And Playtika Holding Corp Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PLTK) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.11, and it changed around -$0.16 or -2.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.64B. PLTK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.90, offering almost -81.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.1% since then. We note from Playtika Holding Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 890.21K.

Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PLTK) trade information

Instantly PLTK has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -18.46% year-to-date, but still up 3.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PLTK) is -3.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.63 day(s).