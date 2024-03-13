Future Outlook And Playtika Holding Corp Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PLTK) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.11, and it changed around -$0.16 or -2.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.64B. PLTK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.90, offering almost -81.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.1% since then. We note from Playtika Holding Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 890.21K.
Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PLTK) trade information
Instantly PLTK has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -18.46% year-to-date, but still up 3.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PLTK) is -3.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.63 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.46, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLTK is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $35.
Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) estimates and forecasts
Playtika Holding Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.90 percent over the past six months and at a 9.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -30.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -23.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.20%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $641.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Playtika Holding Corp to make $641.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $656.2 million and $651.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.91%. Playtika Holding Corp earnings are expected to increase by 3.54% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 8.90% per year for the next five years.
PLTK Dividends
Playtika Holding Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.
Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 85.84% of Playtika Holding Corp shares, and 13.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.29%. Playtika Holding Corp stock is held by 214 institutions, with AQR Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.36% of the shares, which is about 4.99 million shares worth $57.84 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.83% or 3.06 million shares worth $35.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 2.2 million shares worth $21.5 million, making up 0.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $14.63 million, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.